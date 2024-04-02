Na’atia competition held at GDC, Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: The Department of Kashmiri organised a Na’atia competition at the Government Degree College (GDC), Ganderbal today.

Anchored by Prof. Nusrat Jan, Head of the Department of Kashmiri, she started the event with an enlightening introductory lecture on Seerat-Un-Nabi (lifestyle) of Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W), setting the tone of the day. Tilawat-e-kalam-e-paak was performed by Sahil Manzoor. The rapporteur of the event was Prof. Zeeshan Khushboo.

The esteemed Principal of the College, Prof. Fouzia Fatima, delivered a warm welcome address, appreciating the Department of Kashmiri for organizing this wonderful event. She also shed light on different aspects of Seerat-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) and emphasized the importance of Seerat in our lives as well as in society.

The highlight of the event was the participation of different students in the Na’atia competition, who graced the event with their melodious voices. Every participant tried his/her level best to make this event memorable.

This event was followed by a result session. The jury consisted of three members from different departments of the college, namely, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad (Chemistry), Prof. Tawseef Ahmad Parray (Islamic Studies), and Prof. Nusrat Nabi (Urdu). Prof. Fayaz Ahmad and Prof. Tawseef Ahmad felicitated students for their rigorous efforts and motivated them for the future. Eighteen students from different semesters participated in the event. Out of eighteen, four students were selected for different positions. Sofi Kamraan got 1st position, Faizan.ul.Nabi 2nd, and Arsalan Nazir as well as Shabir Ahmad 3rd position.

At the end, a vote of thanks was given by Prof. Nusrat Jan. She expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and the jury for their valuable contributions towards the event’s success. She emphasized the need for promoting such types of events in the future. The Na’atia competition at GDC Ganderbal served as a platform for meaningful events, reflection, and inspiration, reaffirming the college’s commitment to making such events happen in the future.