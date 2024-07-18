My Youth My Pride: Summer activities kickstart in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: Aiming to reach and engage the maximum number of youths in sports, the J&K Sports Council has launched summer activities for the Kashmir division under the banner of ‘My Youth My Pride 2024-25’ from Tral in South Kashmir.

The activities were inaugurated at the Indoor Sports Hall, Tral, by Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, Divisional Sports Officer, Central, the Manager of Bakshi Stadium, along with other officials.

Approximately 200 athletes (boys and girls) participated in the Thang-Ta event, witnessed by 250 spectators at the Indoor Sports Hall, Tral.

Similarly, 150 athletes and 200 spectators were involved in a Kabaddi competition held at the Sports Stadium, Pulwama.

The playfeld in Pampore was vibrant with Tennis Ball Cricket activities, engaging 48 players and 140 spectators.

Furthermore, the playfield in Devsar, Indoor Sports Hall, and Indoor Hall in Qaimoh, Kulgam, were bustling with Kabaddi, Badminton, and Kho Kho events respectively, attracting 180 athletes and captivating an audience of 240.

Also, special sports activities were conducted at the Sports Stadium, Shopian, where six volleyball teams, four cricket teams, and 50 athletes participated in Taekwondo events, drawing the admiration of 700 spectators.