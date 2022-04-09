Srinagar: Kathua Sports Stadium today came alive with exciting matches of Boxing, Football, Hockey, Gymnastics, Roller Skating, and Pencak Silat

Hiranagar Sports Stadium hosted a hockey match between the Khelo India Center team and the Hiranagar team. Hiranagar team defeated Khelo Center 3-1.

DDC Chairman, Col. Man Singh was the chief guest. He highlighted the importance of games and expressed his gratitude to the J&K government and Sports Council for providing a conducive environment for players.

He said the ‘My Youth My Pride’ initiative is a step in developing, grooming, and tapping the talent in far-off corners of the union territory. ,

“It is a healthy sign that the local authorities and the Panchayats are liaisoning with each other for sports,” he said.

He also thanked Sports Council for providing the highest quality sports material to Kathua Youth.

Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul also attended the function and interacted with the athletes.

Addressing the gathering she said one of the aims of the `MY Youth My Pride’ initiative is to augment the sports infrastructure and associated equipment.

She said that a lot of sports equipment is being procured and provided to panchayat level players. “We want to fulfil all requirements based on the specific games. This is being ensured keeping in view the scope for the growth and expansion of other sports,” she added.

She also briefed the gathering about the main highlights of the recently launched sports policy and SO 12 for outstanding sportspersons. She urged parents to play a key role in involving children in sports and nation-building.

Among others present on the occasion were Rajiv Sharma Hockey J&K president, various Panchs and Sarpanchs, Bhupinder Raj, Counselor, Sheikh Riaz Ahmad Administrative Officer J&K Sports Council, S P Singh, Satish Kumar Manager, and many others. A football match was also played between Sports Council Academy Kathua and Kathua United FC.

Meanwhile, SCFA Pampore and SCFA Ganderbal storm into the final. in the second semi-final match of J&K Sports Council, Knockout Football Tournament being played at Sports Stadium Anantnag was played between SCFA Pampore and SCFA Anantnag which ended in a goalless draw.

The result was determined by applying Tie- Breaker which was won by SCFA Pampore by 5 – 4. Taif of SCFA Anantnag for his performance was adjudged Player of the Match.

In the Spring Shield Cricket Tournament being played in Nanil Anantnag, UCC Seer lost their match to Karshangama backed by the brilliant performance of Gowher who scored 21 runs bagged 4 wickets.

In another match, Kashmir Sports Seer lost to GSM Mattan who chased the target in the penultimate over, riding on a brilliant 88 runs of Azhar.

In one more bout of the day, BSM Mattan bettered their opponents Salia Ammar and for BSM, Awran was the key man who was also awarded man of the match for his crucial 45 runs and 1 wicket.

In the ongoing JKSC Youth Football League 2022 being played at downtown’s Gani Memorial Stadium in Shahr e Khaas Srinagar, Lonestar KFC defeated SCFA Kupwara by a solitary goal. The lone goal came in the first half of the match through striker Owais made a maximum out of goalkeepers’ fumble by converting it into a goal. The second half went goalless.