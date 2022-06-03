After defeating cancer, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with Zee5’s `The Broken News’, a Hindi adaptation of Mike Bartlett’s BBC show Press.

However, the 47-year-old actor has now opened up about why she took mediocre roles in the prime of her career.

In a chat with TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan, she said, “I needed the money, I needed to pay the rent. I had bills to pay. My family was going through tough times. I came into this line so I could make money so that was my choice at that time.”

Recalling her thoughts from that time, the actor said that at times she wonders why she did certain roles but would instantly distract herself by reminding herself of the next paycheque. “Many times I thought ‘why am I doing this?’ But then I would think ‘when is the next paycheque coming?’ I thought let’s do it, move on. There are a lot of my films that I have not seen because you couldn’t watch them,” she said.

Bendre also mentioned that she had no godfather in the industry, nor did she need one. “To choose between the two, I would rather do the cringe and take my paycheque home,” she said.

The actor will be making an OTT debut with Zee5’s The Broken News. According to Variety, the plot features two rival news channels based in Mumbai – Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism, and what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news.

The show marks Bendre’s streaming debut. She stars alongside Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aundhati star Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar.