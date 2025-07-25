MY Bharat volunteers to organise Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra

NEW DELHI, JULY 25: MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat), under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ on 26th July 2025 in Drass, Kargil to mark the 26th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

Led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the padyatra will also witness the participation of Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, alongside over 1,000 youth, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of martyrs, and civil society members.

The Padyatra, covering a distance of 1.5 kilometers, will commence at 7:00 a.m. from the grounds of Himabass Public High School, Drass, and will conclude at the grounds of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet. Subsequent to the Padyatra, Union Ministers, accompanied by 100 youth volunteers, will proceed to the Kargil War Memorial to lay wreaths and offer homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On this occasion, the Minister will also felicitate 26 women bikers of the Shakti Udgosh Foundation, who will arrive at the War Memorial after completing a long-distance motorbike rally undertaken as a tribute to the martyrs. The padyatra will also feature a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, underscoring the alignment of patriotic duty with environmental consciousness and a commitment towards sustainable development in a Viksit Bharat @2047. In the days leading up to the padyatra, MY Bharat has been actively engaging youth and local communities in the region through activities including essay writing, painting, elocution competitions, and Yuva Samvads (youth dialogues).