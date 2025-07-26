Mutton Dealers Union calls on Advisor to CM

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: A delegation of the All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers’ Union today met Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister, at the Chief Minister’s Raabita Office in Srinagar.

The delegation apprised the Advisor of the challenges they are facing in the smooth transportation of livestock into Kashmir, particularly while passing through the state of Punjab. They conveyed their concern over repeated disruptions and difficulties being encountered by livestock carriers during transit through the state, which is affecting the timely and safe supply of livestock to the Valley.

The Union members urged the intervention of the J&K Government in taking up the issue with the authorities in Punjab to ensure hassle-free passage of livestock trucks.

The Advisor gave them a patient hearing and assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the Punjab Government on priority and all the genuine concerns of the livestock traders will be addressed to avoid any disruption in the supply chain.