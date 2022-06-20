Shahjahanpur (UP): A 30-year-old man on death row in Shahajahanpur jail cleared the Class 10 exam with first division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Yadav was awarded capital punishment for killing five year old in 2015.

Superintendent of Shahajahanpur Jail BD Pandey told a news agency that Yadav, a resident of Kalan area of the district, scored 64 percent marks in the board examination.

The results of Class 10th and Class 12th UP board exams were declared on Saturday.

Yadav an inmate of quiet demeanor was awarded the capital punishment a few months after he applied for the class 10th examination, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yadav left studies for over a month and isolated himself after he was awarded the capital punishment. Our staff noticed this and with the involvement of counselors, he was encouraged to concentrate on his studies,” Pandey said.

With efforts from jail staff and the personal involvement of the Superintendent, Yadav began his studies again and was able to clear the exams with flying colors.

He was one of the four inmates to apply for the exams. One more inmate has scored the passing marks, he said.

“He was elated when we told him about the result. This will certainly help him to stay positive and spend his energy on positive things till the time his punishment is commuted,” the Jail Superintendent said.

Over 1600 inmates are currently lodged in Shahajahanpur jail.

A total of 163 inmates lodged in various prisons of the state cleared the board examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.