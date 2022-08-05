Warangal: Police have arrested a fake doctor and his assistant for cheating and extracting huge money from needy patients.

Mujtaba Ahmed and his assistant D Santosh Kumar were arrested by Task Force when they raided their premises. Police also seized Rs 1.90 lakh in cash, laptop, lab equipment, and three cell phones from them.

Warangal CP Dr. Tarun Joshi said Ahmed, a B.Pharmacy dropout, worked as an assistant to a local doctor for several years.

“But he was not satisfied with his salary and donned the role of a doctor. He procured a fake MBBS certificate from AIIMS and set up a hospital `Healthcare Pharmacy’ in 2018. He used to conduct the tests with the help of Santosh Kumar, a lab technician, and treat patients. He also used to refer critical patients to other hospitals and earned commission,” he said.

Joshi said in the last four years, he treated nearly 43,000 patients at his clinic,” Joshi said

Police arrested the accused after they received a tip-off. The accused have been handed over to Mills Colony police for further investigation.