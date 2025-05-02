Multifarious activities against drug abuse held in G’bal

GANDERBAL, MAY 02: In a determined effort to curb substance abuse and raise awareness among the youth , multifarious activities under the “Nasha Mukt J&K” campaign against drug abuse were held today in various educational institutions of district Ganderbal.

Several educational institutions were actively engaged under the campaign’s banner, aiming to maximize outreach to the most vulnerable and impressionable age group to create a drug-free district by fostering awareness, community participation, and support for rehabilitation.

Energetic student rallies echoed through streets, inside classrooms and auditoriums, vibrant poster-making competitions, debates, and thought-provoking awareness sessions were organized, each one a testament to the youth’s commitment to a healthier future.

In the rallies, teachers, volunteers, and officials from various departments joined hands to ensure that the message of a drug-free society reach every corner of the district.

While in the institutions, students enthusiastically participated in debates, poster-making competitions, and awareness talks, voicing their commitment towards building a healthier and drug-free future.

The resource persons from various departments emphasized the importance of the campaign against drug abuse. Parents and guardians were urged to remain vigilant for early warning signs.

Furthermore, the campaign also emphasized rehabilitation and support for those already affected, reminding the community that compassion and solidarity are key to recovery.