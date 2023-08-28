Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to one of his fans who asked to solve his “wife problem” with the ‘Chak De India’ actor.

SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK where a user asked him, “Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia…kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.”

To which the actor replied, “OK guys no more wife problem-solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met his wife Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for ‘more than three seconds’, he felt ‘encouraged’ and wanted to date Gauri. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Another user asked SRK, “Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help.”

To which he responded in his witty style and wrote, “#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan.”

During the session, the ‘Don’ actor also talked about Salman Khan’s new bald look.

A user asked him, “Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai,” to which he replied, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!”

A fan of SRK also asked the actor the secret behind his handsome look in Jawan’s songs ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Zinda Banda’ to which he responded, “Just don’t overeat and keep only good thoughts in your mind and have a clean heart. That’s the recipe!! #Jawan.”

Minutes after ending the #AskSRK session he unveiled the teaser of the Jawan’s new track ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ on X.

He wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track.

However, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to unveil the official trailer of ‘Jawan’.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chhaleya’ and both of them received decent responses from the fans.

‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.