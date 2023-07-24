SRINAGAR, JULY 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting today to review arrangements for Muharram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting at Civil Secretariat was attended by heads of religious organisations, eminent members of Shia Community; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh M.K Sinha, ADGP Hqrs; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries; Deputy Commissioners; Heads of Departments and other senior officers of UT administration.

“This is the occasion of utmost religious importance for all of us. The UT administration and Government of India is working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure that all arrangements are made for smooth, safe and hassle-free conduct of Muharram,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure improved connectivity to Imambaras, power supply, availability of extra ration, water and basic amenities, regular market inspection, cleanliness, traffic management, best possible medical facilities to the people.

He also sought valuable inputs from the eminent representatives of Shia Community on the Muharram arrangements. The Lt Governor assured prompt and appropriate steps to address the issues and demands raised during the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the preparations and arrangements made in their respective districts for Muharram.