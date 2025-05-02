ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, May 02, 2025
Mudslide at Chamba Seri blocks traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44

by May. 2, 2025
Ramban, Apr 26 (ANI): Ramban-Gool road is blocked due to massive landslides at Pernote village, in Ramban on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Ramban, May 2: A mudslide at Chamba Seri in Ramban has halted traffic in both directions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The highway was closed at 2:45 PM, with officials urging commuters to avoid travel until clearance.

Travelers have been advised to check road status via traffic police’s official Twitter and Facebook pages. For assistance, helplines are available in Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043), and Udhampur (8491928625).