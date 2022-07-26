Cuttack: Moved by the plight of cancer patients, a class X student donated her hair to put smiles on their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samiksha Nayak, a student of Class X from Cuttack decided to brighten the faces of cancer patients by donating her 13.5-inch-long hair for a hair braid.

Media reports quoting her parents said Samiksha was inspired by people who donate their organs to the needy. Therefore she decided to donate her hair to cancer patients.

Reports said they got in touch with the Madat Charitable Trust in Mumbai after learning about its ‘Cope with Cancer Initiative.’ Samiksha is a student at the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mundali, Cuttack.

Samiksha’s heart-warming act is an attempt to boost cancer patients’ confidence and beauty as they lose their hair during their treatment. Samiksha aims to become a doctor and provide free treatment to patients.