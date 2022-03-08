Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday said that it has resolved the murder case of 8-year-old kid whose body was found today in the woods of Kupwara after almost three weeks and the two main accused have been arrested.

“Since February 15, we had been probing all angles. We searched wetlands, woods and mainholes etc. During the course of investigations, it came to know that one Amir Khan and his mother hatched conspiracy to abduct and kill 8-year-old Talib,” SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas told reporters.

He said that over some personal rivalry with victim’s family, Amir Khan and his mother murdered the 8-year-old Talib and burried him in woods in Awoora area of Kupwara district.

The SSP said both accused have bewn arrested and further questioning is on—(KNO)