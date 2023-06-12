The International Astronomical Centre has announced that the first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The date will be confirmed in the UAE by its Moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

The astronomical centre’s declaration was reported by state news agency Wam.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha is known as the festival of the sacrifice and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims the world over celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha with an animal sacrifice.

This act honours the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for God.