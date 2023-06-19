Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 28.

Dhul-Hijjah moon was sighted on Sunday.

On June 16, Saudi Arabia called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah. The Saudi Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent – either by the naked eye or through binoculars – to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrates the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims worldwide also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.