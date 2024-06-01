Month-long Research Methodology Workshop Series at GMC Srinagar concludes

The Government Medical College Srinagar successfully concluded its comprehensive one month workshop series on Research Methodology, held from 2nd May to 31 May 2024. A total of 300 MD, MS, DNB, MCh/ and DM students of government medical college, Srinagar were trained in eight batches of two-days each. The workshop series was meticulously organized to enhance the research skills of participants.

Speaking on the valedictory function of the month-long series organised by Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar, the principal and dean, government medical college, Srinagar Prof. Iffat Hassan Shah while complementing the Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar for holding such workshops consistently over the years, encouraged the post-graduate scholars to develop keen interest in research which shall enhance their professional growth and development.

The workshop series was spearheaded by Prof. S Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, the Organizing Chairman, whose leadership ensured the smooth execution of the program.



The Organizing Secretaries, Dr. Malik Waseem Raja and Dr. Kouser Sideeq, played pivotal roles in the planning and coordination, contributing significantly to the workshop series’ success.

Participants were engaged in a series of lectures, hands-on sessions, and interactive discussions covering various aspects of research methodology. Topics included research design, data collection techniques, statistical analysis, and the ethical aspects of conducting research.



The month-long event aimed at fostering a robust research culture within the institution, empowering participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to undertake high-quality research projects. The workshop featured distinguished speakers and experts from the Department of Community Medicine which included Prof. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Prof. M. Iqbal Pandit, Dr. Inaamul Haq, Dr. Mariya Amin Qurieshi, Dr. Malik Waseem Raja, Dr. Taha Ayub, Dr. Kouser Sideeq, Dr. Sameena Yousuf, Dr. Rifat Jan and Dr. Muzamil Hassan who shared their insights and experiences.



The successful completion of this workshop marks a significant step forward in strengthening the research capabilities of Government Medical College Srinagar, contributing to the advancement of medical science and education. The department of community medicine, GMC Srinagar has conducted eighteen workshops for faculty in basic research methodology, qualitative research, systematic review and meta-analysis which has helped faculty and resident doctors in better development of research protocols and conduction of quality research and their publication.