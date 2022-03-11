Police have arrested a man for killing a week-old daughter by shooting her five times because he wanted a boy.

Newborn Jannat Fatima was killed by her father Shahzeb Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province. He was arrested following a series of raids, according to police.

“The police were told by the complainants that the killer had been complaining for three or four days that he had wanted a son and he had been very angry,” Zarrar Khan, spokesman for Mianwali police told a news agency.

“His wife also confirmed that he was angry about having a daughter and wanted a son.”

The incident came almost a month after a pregnant Pakistani woman was brought to a hospital with a nail hammered into her head after a faith healer said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy.

The mother of three daughters said she was pregnant with another girl.