Monsoon Most Dangerous, Brings Cloudbursts and Floods in J&K: Sonam Lotus

Srinagar: Renowned weatherman Sonam Lotus on Saturday cautioned that the ongoing monsoon period—spanning July, August, and mid-September—remains the most dangerous phase of the year, often associated with cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

He said that between August 31 and September 3, heavy rainfall is likely in parts of South Kashmir, Chenab Valley, and the Jammu division, particularly during morning hours.

“The current monsoon period is the most dangerous phase of the year, often linked with cloudbursts and flash floods. If it rains continuously for 48 hours, the land becomes saturated, raising the risk of landslides, flash floods, and erosion. Both the administration and the public must remain extremely cautious,” Lotus said.

The meteorologist explained that while such extreme weather events are common in hilly areas, it is almost impossible to predict the exact location of a cloudburst. He stressed that people living in flood-prone areas, particularly along riverbanks and flood channels, face higher risks.

“Many people have constructed houses along flood channels. When water levels rise, such houses are bound to get washed away. Authorities must ensure that no construction is allowed on flood plains. People also need to understand that nature’s course cannot be stopped,” he warned.

Lotus also condemned the spread of fake weather updates on social media, which he said mislead people and create panic.

“Recently, I saw false reports on social media claiming snowfall on September 5. This is completely wrong. If timely and authentic advisories are issued—at least 24 hours in advance—many disasters can be prevented. People must strictly follow weather bulletins from official sources,” he advised.

Looking ahead, Lotus predicted that after September 4, weather conditions are expected to improve and turn stable, though he cautioned that monsoon patterns can shift quickly.

“These weather patterns are not new; they have been occurring for years. I personally feel sad for those who lost their lives recently in Jammu division due to cloudbursts and floods. I pray for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My only appeal is that people remain alert and cooperate with advisories,” he said.( KINS)