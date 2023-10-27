Srinagar: Dr. Ashwani Kumar, the Additional Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) concluded his two-day visit of Srinagar today as part of the Government of India’s Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0.

During his visit, Dr. Kumar toured various key media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Accompanied by Heads of respective media units, Dr. Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of the office complexes, including those of PIB Srinagar, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the Central Bureau of Communication, to assess the initiatives undertaken to enhance cleanliness and functionality in and around these premises.

While inspecting these locations, Dr. Kumar highlighted the core objective of Government’s Special Campaign 3.0, which aims to eliminate waste, obsolete materials, nonfunctional items, and scrap materials as well as improve functionality in all ministry offices, with the ultimate goal of promoting cleanliness and efficiency. He noted that although the official campaign period spans from October 2nd to October 31st, 2023, the spirit of cleanliness will continue to inspire us beyond these dates.

Dr. Kumar emphasized that the campaign will remain an ongoing effort throughout the year, with the Ministry’s primary focus being the removal of scrap materials and the maintenance of cleanliness in and around outside areas. He expressed his satisfaction with the dedication and hard work displayed by the various media units in Srinagar under the MOIB and urged them to persevere in their commitment to uphold the Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) initiative in both word and deed.

He commended the effective coordination among these units and encouraged them to further enhance their performance by organizing special campaigns centered around the theme of cleanliness.