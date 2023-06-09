New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

PM thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s excellent support during evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April 2023. He also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and that he looks forward to his visit to India.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.