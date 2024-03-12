Modi Govt Enhances Road Connectivity in Border Districts: Raina

NOWSHERA, Mar 11: Ravinder Raina, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu & Kashmir, addressed a large public rally at Dabbar/Seri today.

Accompanied by DDC member Sangeeta, BDC member Neena, Masood, Master Pichori, Anita Choudhary, department officials, and other prominent individuals, Raina was joined by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma online.

Prior to the rally, Raina and Jugal Kishore Sharma laid the foundation stone for a bridge connecting Seri, Dabbar, and Jagoti, to be constructed at a cost of nine crore rupees.

Addressing the crowd, Raina extended greetings to the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities for the month of Ramadan. He emphasized that the construction of the bridge fulfilled a long-standing demand, highlighting the lack of action by previous governments in the border district’s development. Raina recalled his tenure as an MLA, during which he allocated significant funds for road connectivity and area development, including the initial demand for the Seri bridge. He credited the BJP for the bridge’s construction and the release of funds from MP funds.

Raina highlighted the Central Government’s allocation of substantial funds for border district road connectivity, noting the development of the Jammu-Poonch road into a four-lane pattern and the year-round accessibility of the Mughal road.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes for the poor and needy, including PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ladli Beti Yojana, Vishwakarma, and Jan Dhan Yojana, stating that these initiatives have greatly benefited the people.

With the parliamentary election approaching, Raina urged people to vote for the BJP to ensure continued development and a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.