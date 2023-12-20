Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government is committed for the overall development of Ladakh, said Ashok Koul, General Secretary (organization), Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, while addressing in a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ programme at Chushot Panchayat, Leh.

Ladakh BJP President Phunchok Stanzin, General Secretary Dr. Skalzang Dorjey, LAHDC Leh Councillors Mirza Hussain & Mumtaz Hussain, Chairperson Block Development Council Chushot Saira Bano and other officials of various departments participated in the programme along with the common masses.

Ashok Koul, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized on the major development projects brought in Ladakh by the Modi Government. He said that the Modi government has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the Union Territory for the fast development of Ladakh and has ensured liberal flow of funds from the Union government to achieve the target of unprecedented development.

Koul said that concrete steps were taken to improve employment in Ladakh. He said that steps have been taken to reinforce the electricity infrastructure in the region along with the drinking water, roads and other infrastructure. He said that the Modi government has emphasized on the preservation and nurture of local culture and language.

“The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ programme focuses on the fast track development in Ladakh after the formation of Union Territory, PM Modi’s vision of ‘Development Ki Guarantee’ and inclusiveness in progress and participation of local people in democracy”, said Koul and added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government is committed for the overall development of Ladakh.

Phunchok Stanzin emphasized the major positive changes & developments related to the funds or equipment brought in various sectors under Modi Government. He shared the benefits to the needy persons from Modi Government’s public welfare schemes. He said that the Modi government has promoted digital India mission in this region and ensured that internet and mobile facilities are improved in the remotest areas of this region. He also highlighted other achievements like development in the education sector with the Universities, Medical and Engineering Colleges.

On the occasion, Ashok Koul along with others visited the stalls installed during the Yatra.