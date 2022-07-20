RIYADH: Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan’s modest clothing label has a competition. Palestine-based modest fashion startup, `Modesta’, has secured a six-figure investment in its seed funding.

The company will use its funding to expand and reach customers in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain besides growing its technology and vendor base, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, Modesta offers an e-commerce fashion platform for women to reach a diverse range of modest choices.

Earlier in February. Sana Khan launched a Sharia-compliant clothing brand for Muslims. `Haya by Sana Khan’ in Surat.

Sana Khan had also promoted Halal beauty products for girls.

Unlike conventional makeup, Halal makeup adheres to Islamic standards i.e. they are free from pig-derived and other forbidden ingredients. They are also wudu–friendly (permeable to water) as required by Islamic standards. Halal beauty products can range from eyeshadows, foundations, nail polishes, and even fragrances.