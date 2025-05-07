Mock drill held in Dal to boost emergency response

Srinagar, May 6: Srinagar Police, in coordination with the Tourist Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), carried out a large-scale mock drill in Dal Lake today. The exercise focused on tackling critical incidents such as boat capsizing and drowning.

Rescue teams, equipped with modern safety and recovery gear, simulated various emergencies in real time. The operation tested coordination and response efficiency across departments, all while strictly following standard operating procedures and safety norms. The drill served as both a training ground and a readiness assessment for the personnel involved.

The exercise was closely monitored by senior officers including SSP Enforcement, SP Zone East Srinagar, SP Headquarters Srinagar, DySP Headquarters, and DySP SDRF. Their presence underscored the seriousness of the initiative and allowed for on-ground evaluation of team performance.

Officials noted that the SDRF has been actively enhancing its capabilities, both in terms of manpower and logistical infrastructure, to ensure it is well-prepared for future emergencies.

Today’s mock drill is part of a broader strategy by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to strengthen public confidence and build a robust disaster management system. Authorities believe that such proactive initiatives are key to safeguarding lives and ensuring a prompt and coordinated response when real-life emergencies strike.