Mobile Milk ATM initiative launched in Bandipora

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel Ul Rehman Friday launched the Mobile Milk dispenser Van initiative at Animal Husbandry Complex, here.

This innovative project aims to bring locally sourced, farm-fresh milk directly to the doorsteps of residents in the surrounding areas.

Milk dispensers commonly known as milk ATM, equipped with refrigeration and storage facilities, will traverse neighborhoods and communities, offering residents convenient access to high-quality milk.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed upon concerned officers from the Animal Husbandry Department to identify more youth to be engaged under Govt sponsored schemes of the Department. He said the schemes provided by the Government are meant for sustainable business and profitable enterprise and emphasized on more awareness in the upper reaches of the district.

The DC said schemes under the Animal Husbandry Department have the potential to provide self-employment in addition to providing direct or indirect sources of income to others.

Earlier, the DC inspected various units of animal husbandry, including Mobile Veterinary Unit, Pet care unit, stray animal shed, laboratory, milk analyzer, hematology analyzer and other blocks. He also handed over keys of milk distributing vans among beneficiaries under IDDS Scheme.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Bandipora, Gh. Ahmad Lone informed the DC that Bandipora is self-sufficient in milk production with per capita availability of 1000ml, which is double the National Average. He informed that in value addition, the department has sponsored milk processing units involving local youth at Papchan Bandipora besides engaging around 2000 youth under different schemes.

Dr. Lone informed the department also succeeded in establishing a first of its kind broiler farm and started artificial insemination in remote areas of Gurez. He said the department also achieved a 100 percent target of establishing dairy and poultry units in the district.