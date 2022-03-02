Jammu March 02: Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the states and union territories to take precautions while registering births and deaths.

The advisory which has been forwarded to all registrars of states and UTs of the country asks for taking precautionary measures in registration of birth and deaths in order to avoid misuse of online portal credentials i.e User ID and password.

In the advisory, the state governments and administrators have been asked to issue necessary instructions to all the registration authorities not to share passwords with any person, periodically change the password and update the credentials in the existing portal/software developed for online registration of birth and death.

“It has come to the notice of some unauthorized persons, by misusing Login ID/Passwords have issued fake birth/death certificates in few cases through online portal/website. Also, few instances have been reported that existing portal/software developed for online registration of birth and death has come under phishing attack”, the advisory said.

MHA said fake portals/websites have been designed with the aim to steal and misuse user/login IDs and passwords for the issuance of fake birth and death certificates. Consequently, some criminal cases have been registered by the concerned registration authorities.

The advisory said that in view of these facts, any such matter if reported or otherwise may be taken up with the concerned authority to conduct a proper inquiry and take the appropriate action required under the law.

Furthermore, all registrars have been asked to direct the registration authorities to exercise due diligence while accessing the existing portal/software and ensure that they enter the complete and correct Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the website and portal. It has also stressed sensitizing the general public at large about the URL of the official website of births & deaths registration through necessary publicity measures.

The advisory has been shared with ADGP Jammu Zone and IGP Kashmir by PHQ for necessary action at the desired levels.