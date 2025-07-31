Mission YUVA: DLIC meet held at Shopian

SHOPIAN, JULY 31: A meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) under Mission YUVA was held today in Shopian under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta.

The meeting aimed to review and approve applications received under the Mission YUVA initiative, designed to foster youth entrepreneurship and self-employment.

A total of 260 applications verified by the SBDU were presented for consideration. Following a comprehensive evaluation based on eligibility, business viability and the applicant’s socio-economic background, all applications were approved for financial assistance and handholding support under the Mission YUVA framework.

Addressing the committee, DDC emphasized the vital role of self-employment in empowering youth, instructing all departments to ensure timely fund disbursement, monitoring and mentoring to guarantee the sustainability of the supported ventures.

During the meeting, Gupta underscored the importance of expanding outreach activities, organizing awareness camps and conducting mobile registration drives to ensure the benefits of Mission YUVA reach every eligible youth in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone; General Manager DIC, Shurjil Naikoo; DDM NABARD, AD Employment, District Officer JKEDI, Counselling officer DECC Shopian, Lead District Manager, Advance Manager Cluster office JKB and Advance Manager.