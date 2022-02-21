Srinagar: Concerned over the rising incidence of drug abuse among the youth in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday chaired a meeting at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex here to review the drug abuse scenario and measures to be taken to curb the menace.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal was also present on the occasion.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse-a reason behind many other crimes. The challenges like cracking on the peddlers, local drug supply hubs, consumption hotspots, rehabilitation, etc. were discussed in detail and strategies to tackle them were highlighted.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the prevention and curability aspects of drug de-addiction so that youth would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are guided and rehabilitated under different self-employment schemes.

The DC emphasised for better coordination among all the line departments, stakeholders and Drug law enforcement agencies to keep a check on drug trafficking and related issues and ensure prompt sharing of inputs within all enforcement units so that timely action is taken against the drug peddlers.

He further stressed on the need to make joint efforts to break the supply chain and demand for drugs in the district.

The DC said that District Administration Srinagar is launching “Mission Waapsi” aimed at full fledged war against drug abuse. Rehabilitation of victims of Drug addiction shall be the key to provide them dignified livelihood through proper handholding and guidance under Government self-employment schemes.

The DC also directed the CEO and other concerned to ensure proper vigil in and around the schools to keep check on supply and use of drugs across the district. He was also asked to ensure effective implementation of COTPA Act around the educational institutions so that students do not resort to Tobacco based products.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal also spoke on the occasion and said that a dedicated anti-drug unit of Police is working to track the drug trafficking modules besides tracing their source. He also stressed upon the need for close coordination between the Civil Administration, Police and all other stakeholders to save the youth of the district from the menace of the drugs.

Earlier, HoD Department of Psychiatry/Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre, SMHS, Hospital Dr Yassir shared his clinical experience in handling victims of substance abuse. Mr Shabbir of Rahat centre also gave valuable inputs to the forum. They also suggested several preventive measures to combat the drug menace and monitoring of Drug Trafficking. They said taking vigilant efforts to check drug trafficking will help in creating deterrence.

Meanwhile DC also sought cooperation from the family particularly from parents to overcome the menace among the youth which also leads to other social evils and crimes. He said parents have an important role to keep the youngsters away from the use of drugs and also the family support for the affected people could lead them towards normal life once again.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faz-lul Hasseb, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chief Planning officer Deputy Director Employment, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education officer, District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Assistant Director Drug Control, Nodal Officer Skill Development and HoD Department of Psychiatry/Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre, SMHS, Hospital were present in the meeting.