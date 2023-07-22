Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, featuring Tom Cruise in the lead role, achieved remarkable success in its extended first week at Indian theaters, grossing Rs 81.5 crore nett. This impressive performance surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Mission Impossible — Fallout (Rs 80 crore), at the domestic box office.

Under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a strong opening, amassing Rs 12.5 crore nett on its release day. Over the first seven days, the film garnered Rs 73.3 crore nett.

Even on its ninth day, the movie maintained its momentum with a collection of Rs 4 crore nett, identical to its eighth day’s earnings of Rs 4.01 crore nett. However, despite the excellent performance, Mission Impossible 7’s nine-day total fell slightly short of Vin Diesel’s Fast X, which earned Rs 82 crore nett during the same period.

On the global front, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One reached a remarkable milestone by grossing USD 259 million in its first week. Out of this, USD 168 million came from international markets, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Moreover, the film continued to impress at the US box office, amassing USD 91 million to date.