Missing elderly man from central Kashmir found dead

Srinagar: A 50-year-old man, who went missing three days ago, was found dead at Chatergull Balla area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Thursday morning.

An official said that the body of Manga Khari son of Abdullah Khari was found in the nearby village in Kangan.

He said that Manga was missing since December 21 and his body was found in Chatergull Balla village Thursday morning.

The official said that inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of his death.

He said that the body was handed over to the family after completion of legal and medical formalities. (KNO)