Mirzapur Season 2 trailer is out now

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday at 1 pm unveiled the gripping trailer for the eagerly-awaited second season of Amazon Original Series Mirzapur, which will be released on 23rd October 2020.

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale.

The narrative of Mirzapur 2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu. Also Read – Mirzapur 2 New Teaser Out: Kaleen Bhaiya Along With Munna Are Ruling The State But Rules Have Changed Now!

The other actors in season 2 are Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Mirzapur 2 has some new interesting twists to show. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama and the formidable women power in the terrains of Mirzapur. Also Read – Mirzapur 2 New Poster Out: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Are Geared Up With Guns To Take Revenge From Kaleen Bhaiya

Mirzapur 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Also Read – ‘A Detailed Conversation Around Mental Health Must Ensue,’ Stresses Shweta Tripathi

The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they won’t hesitate to use.

This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur – It takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. This season also takes us to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place which has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis? The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same – without spilling blood you won’t survive here!