Mirwaiz welcomes decline in J&K violence

Srinagar: Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Mohammad Umar Farooq on Friday welcomed the decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir but stressed that lasting peace requires justice, reconciliation, restoration of civil liberties and meaningful political engagement.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz referred to a recently released International Crisis Group report on Jammu and Kashmir, saying its findings deserve serious consideration.

He said the decline in militancy, street protests and violence was welcome, but a reduction in violence does not necessarily mean that underlying political grievances have been resolved or public confidence restored.

Stressing that security measures alone cannot provide a lasting solution, Mirwaiz said Kashmir continues to face deep political and human challenges that require sincere efforts towards reconciliation.

Referring to Union Home Ministry figures cited in the report, he said 3,662 people were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2023, while only 23 convictions were recorded during the same period. He said the figures raised serious concerns about prolonged detentions, due process and the use of stringent laws.