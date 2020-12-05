Minor girl ‘raped’ in south Kashmir, ‘video uploaded on internet’; accused arrested

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a rape accused within six hours in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to a statement, police station Devsar received a complaint stating that a 17 year old girl (name withheld) has been sexually assaulted, video-graphed and the same obscene video has been uploaded on social media networks.

“Accordingly, Case FIR No. 120/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Devsar and investigation was initiated,” the statement added.

“A special team headed by SHO Devsar under the supervision of DySP PC Kulgam was constituted. The team acted swiftly and after strenuous efforts generated a specific information by utilizing all available means which led to the arrest of the accused within six hours after complaint was received. He has been identified as Mohd Aamir Bhat resident of Gudder Kulgam. He has been shifted to PS Devsar where he remains in custody,” it said.

As a part of investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities have been carried out. Investigation into the matter is in progress.

The statement further said that, timely intervention and swift action by the police against anti-social elements have been highly appreciated by the locals.

“Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. They can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” reads the statement.