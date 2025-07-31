Ministers enquire about well being of accident victims

KUPWARA, JULY 31: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, along with Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election, Javid Ahmad Dar, today visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara to enquire about the well being of persons injured in yesterday’s road accident at Behnipora Handwara.

During the visit, the Ministers met the injured persons and their attendants, assuring them all possible assistance from the government for their swift recovery. They directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible medical facilities and quality care to the injured persons for their speedy recovery.

Later, the Ministers visited the family of Government teacher, Irshad Ahmed Lone, who lost his life in this tragic road accident.

The Ministers met the family members of deceased teacher and offered words of solace and comfort to the grieving family. They expressed profound grief over their loss and extended heartfelt prayers for the departed soul. They assured them all possible assistance from the government.