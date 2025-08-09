Minister reviews upgradation works at Water Filtration Plants

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana today conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing upgradation works at the Nishat and Alusteng Water Filtration Plants, aimed at enhancing Srinagar’s potable water infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to residents.

During his visit, the Minister assessed the current status of potable water availability, filtration processes and the progress on under-construction filtration units, including the 3.0 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) plant at Nishat and the 5.5 MGD plant at Alusteng.

The Minister inspected various operational units of the facilities, including water reservoirs, pump rooms, testing laboratories and storage capacities. The officials informed the Minister that the plants play a critical role in supplying the treated drinking water to a significant portion of Srinagar’s population. They added that the upgradation works are progressing steadily.

Rana emphasized the need to strictly adhere to project timelines and called for immediate procurement of Alum, a vital coagulant used in the water filtration process, to ensure optimal treatment efficiency. He cautioned that any unnecessary delays could undermine the service delivery and erode public trust.

Asking the officials to adopt modern best practices, the Minister stressed the importance of regular maintenance and efficient management to ensure continuous, high-quality water supply. He reiterated the government’s commitment under the leadership of Omar Abdullah to provide safe, clean drinking water to every household in Jammu & Kashmir. “Access to potable water is a cornerstone of public health, economic progress, and social well-being. Our administration is committed to invest in modern infrastructure, incorporating advanced filtration technologies and strengthening the operational protocols to guarantee a reliable and safe water supply for both urban and rural areas,” the Minister stated.

While inspecting the reservoirs, Rana highlighted the region’s natural wealth in water resources and underscored the collective responsibility to safeguard them.

“The Valley is blessed with abundant water reserves. It is our shared duty as government, local bodies and citizens alike to protect these resources from pollution, overuse and neglect,” he said.