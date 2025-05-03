Minister reviews progress of development works

BARAMULLA, MAY 3: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development Department & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmed Dar, today conducted an extensive tour of Rafiabad and Zaingair areas of Baramulla to review progress on various ongoing development works in the district.

During his visit, the Minister assessed the pace and quality of infrastructure projects, interacted with locals and had a firsthand account of the issues faced by the residents and farmers of the area. While reviewing developmental works, the Minister expressed concern over the slow pace of work on some projects. He directed the officers to accelerate the pace of progress on these vital work, ensuring completion within fixed timelines. He emphasized the need for ensuring high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of the local community.

The Minister also listened to the grievances of the locals and assured them of prompt redressal of the same. He instructed the officials to work in tandem with the local community to address their concerns and ensure that the benefits of development reach the ground level. The Minister met various delegations, including general public, youth groups and farmers. They raised concerns related to irrigation, road infrastructure, water supply, power supply and employment opportunities.

The Minister assured them that the Government is committed towards addressing these concerns and urged the community to actively engage with the government to ensure effective development in their respective areas.

Dar stated that the government’s commitment towards transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance is incomplete without the public participation. He urged the public to be part of every initiative of the government.