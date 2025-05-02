Minister inspects newly imported Texel Breed from Australia

SRINAGAR, MAY 02: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar, today visited Sheep Breeding Farm (SBF) Khimber here to assess the functioning of the facility and inspect the newly introduced Texel sheep breed imported from Australia.

MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar; Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Rafiq Ahmad and other senior officers of the department also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

While inspecting the facility, the Minister said, “The Texel sheep breed will emerge as a revolutionary force in the livestock industry in J&K. Its introduction offers tremendous potential for transforming sheep rearing practices, enhancing productivity, and ultimately improving the livelihoods of our farming community.”

He directed the concerned officers to organize awareness camps to educate farmers on the benefits and management practices associated with the Texel breed. He highlighted that the awareness camps will serve as vital platforms to disseminate technical know-how and improve adoption of scientific sheep husbandry practices.

The Minister also appreciated the department for their efforts in successful completion of the importation process of Texel Sheep.

During the visit, Director Sheep Husbandry informed the Minister on the introduction of around 450 high-quality Texel sheep; including 338 ewes and 112 rams—imported from Australia under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). He added that the initiative is aimed at addressing the J&K’s substantial mutton demand of approximately 310 lakh kilograms annually.

He also informed that the Texel breed will be reared under intensive farming conditions at SBF Khimber, adding that the breeding lines will be scientifically maintained to preserve pedigree records. He also briefed the Minister that the first-generation (F1) progeny will serve a dual purpose of establishing breed-based farms by distributing male and female Texel sheep to farmers in isolated clusters for further propagation and upgrading local sheep breeds by distributing superior-quality Texel rams to local farmers for breeding, with requisite approvals from the Scientific Advisory Committee of SKUAST.

Pertinently, the Minister’s visit highlights the government’s efforts towards strengthening the livestock sector through innovation, scientific management, and farmer-centric interventions.