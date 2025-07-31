Minister chairs ‘Sampoornata Samman Samaroh’

BANDIPORA, JULY 31: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Trainings, Satish Sharma, today presided over the Sampoornata Samman Samaroh and inaugurated the week-long Aakanksha Haat at Nishat Park, Bandipora.

The event was organized to commemorate the successful saturation of six key indicators under the Sampoornata Abhiyan, launched on July 1, 2024, as part of the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) of NITI Aayog.

The six indicators that achieved full saturation included Antenatal Care (ANC) coverage, institutional deliveries, full immunization of children, reduction in underweight children (nutrition), foundational literacy and numeracy (learning outcomes) and household tap water connections (Har Ghar Jal). The Sampoornata Samman Samaroh served as a platform to felicitate the departments, officers, frontline workers and stakeholders who played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. The initiative reflects a strong collaborative effort towards inclusive and measurable development in remote and aspirational areas. It was given out that Bandipora district, particularly blocks like Tulail and Arin, has made remarkable strides under the Aspirational Block Programme. The district was recently ranked 2nd nationally and received a performance incentive of Rs.1 crore in recognition of its outstanding achievements in health, nutrition, education, water supply, agriculture and infrastructure.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Chairperson District Development Council Ab Gani Bhat, MLA Bandipora Nizam Uddin Bhat, MLA Gurez Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Vice Chairperson DDC Kowsar Shafeeq, members, senior officers and community stakeholders. Satish Sharma congratulated the district administration and the people of Bandipora, calling it a proud moment that reflects the collective dedication of all stakeholders. He assured full support from the government in sustaining the momentum of development and improving services at the grassroots level. He praised the remarkable transformation brought about in Tulail block under the ABP.

The day also marked the inauguration of Aakanksha Haat, a week-long exhibition aimed at showcasing the local innovations, departmental achievements and flagship schemes. The exhibition featured interactive stalls by various departments, cultural performances and awareness campaigns, particularly highlighting the contributions of field functionaries from remote areas like Tulail.