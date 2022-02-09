Srinagar: The authorities have completed the restoration work on the minaret of the revered shrine of Sheikh-Ul-Alam in Chrar-e-Sharief.

The minaret of the shrine was damaged due to the earthquake, which jolted Kashmir on February 5. Administrator Waqf board Chrar-i-Sharief said the crown at the minaret of the shrine got tilted and had lost its original shape due to the strong tremors.

Officials on Wednesday informed the restoration work, which was taken up by the district administration and Jammu and Kashmir WAKF board, has been completed.

“Now the metal portion of the Minaret has been restored to its original position. The shrine is revered and a quick action was followed after locals reported the damage to the minaret,” an official said.

The locals and devotees have expressed their happiness over the speedy restoration of the minaret. “The damage to the minaret has saddened people as the shrine is very much revered. People from different districts visit the shrine. Our local committee urged the administration to ensure speedy restoration of the minaret,” said Abdul Majeed a local.