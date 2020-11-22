Militants infiltrated via a 10-feet deep tunnel in Samba; Pakistani cement bags found: J&K police chief on Nagrota encounter

Jammu: J&K’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said a 10-feet deep tunnel unearthed by the BSF near International Border in Samba district of Jammu was possibly used to sneak in by the four slain Jaish-e-Muhammad militants killed in an encounter in Nagrota, Jammu last week.

On November 19, four JeM militants were killed in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The security forces had recovered huge quantities of arms and explosives from the slain militants that include 11 AK-47 riffles, 3 pistols and RDX.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the IB where BSF had unearthed a tunnel, the DGP Singh: “After analyzing various factors, security agencies had come to the conclusion that four JeM militants killed at Nagrota encounter had infiltrated from Samba district.”

“Today, the tunnel unearthed suggests that they may have used this route to infiltrate into this side. Cement bags recovered at the mount of the tunnel have Pakistani marks, stamps and address of the Karachi factory where cement is made,” he said.

He said that the group of four slain militants were carrying huge quantity of arms and explosives and that “there may be some of their sleeping cells active as well”.

“The plans of our neighbour to disrupt the peace stand exposed. Earlier, also a similar tunnel was exposed by the security forces that was later closed,” the DGP said.

He said that launch pads across the LoC are full and “our neighbour was using new tricks to push in militants of JeM and Lashkar-e-Toiba into this side and also recruit new youth.”.