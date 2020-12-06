Militants attack police party in Srinagar, cop, civilian injured

Srinagar: Suspected militants fired upon police Naka party in Sazgarpora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

Official sources said that suspected militants fired upon Police party in Sazgarpora. In this incident one cop and a civilian were injured.

The cop has been identified as Constable Farooq Ahmad, who has bullet wound in his leg. The identity of the civilian is yet to be ascertained.

Both where shifted to SKIMS hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.

In meantime whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)