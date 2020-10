Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed and a PSO of a BJP worker was injured at Nunar Ganderbal in central Kashmir on Monday evening.

“The (militant) fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar Ganderbal. He is safe,” police said in a tweet, “However his one PSO was injured in this incident. One unidentified militant got killed in PSOs retaliation,” police said in a tweet.

Sources said that the PSO identified as constable Altaf Hussain has been shifted in “critical” condition to SKIMS Soura. (GNS)