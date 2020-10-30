Militant hideout busted in J&K’s Rajouri, arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu: Police in J&K Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri district and recovered arms, ammunition and explosive material.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific information, a joint team of police and 38 RR headed by Deputy SP PC (OPs) Imtiaz Ahmed, SDPO Manjakote Nisar Khoja and SHO Manjakote Pankaj Sharma along with Army officers launched an operation in dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan.

During the searches, a militant hideout was busted. Two automatic AK 47 rifles, two AK magazines, 270 bullets of AK, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 Blank rounds, 10 Detonators and 5-6 Kilograms of explosive material was recovered, he said.

He added that searches in the area are going on and a case has also been registered at Manjakote Police Station under relevant sections of law—(KNO)