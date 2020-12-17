Militant arrested in injured condition during Anantnag gunfight: Police

Anantang: Encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sangam area of Anantnag on Thursday morning, police said.

An official said that during encounter at Gund Baba Khaleel Anantnag one local militant was arrested in injured condition.

They identified him as Zaheer Abbas lone, a resident of Pulwama.

“Encounter started between terrorists & police/security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, #Anantnag today early morning. One local HM militant Zaheer Abbas Lone r/o Pulwama arrested in injured condition & shifted to hospital,” police said in a tweet—(KNO)