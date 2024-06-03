‘Milestone’: MVD brings 49 services online

SRINAGAR: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone by bringing 49 services online, enhancing convenience and efficiency for the public.

This accomplishment was highlighted during a comprehensive annual meeting chaired by the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and attended by all Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and other key officials of the Kashmir division. It was stated in the meeting that during the fiscal year 2023–24, MVD Kashmir recorded an impressive revenue increase, surging from Rs.314 crore to Rs.421 crore, marking more than 33% growth of 106 crores. The key contributors to this revenue are the road usage tax of Rs.277 crore, the green tax of Rs.28 crore, the fresh permit fee of Rs.61 crore, the passenger tax of nearly Rs.6 crore and the compound challan amount of Rs.5 crore.

RTO urged all district officers to concentrate on improving passenger tax collection.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 98% of all the service applications have been timely disposed-off, with the majority of services available online except the few requiring physical fitness checks or inspection of a vehicle as mandated by law. It was revealed that the new vehicle fitness software module and forthcoming automated testing stations are expected to significantly enhance the vehicle fitness service experience for the public.

It was revealed in the meeting that in the past year, the Kashmir division registered 73,000 new vehicles, making the total vehicle population of the Kashmir division nearly 9 lacs. During the year, 6,024 fresh permits were issued, 22,050 permits were renewed, 39,422 licenses were issued, and 33,561 were renewed. Additionally, 62,072 vehicles were inspected for fitness.

The RTO expressed contentment with the significant addition of mass transport buses in the region, including 257 new stage carriage buses and 404 new school buses that will potentially decrease the footprint of private vehicles on the roads and increase public convenience. He also appealed to the stakeholders to take advantage of the bus subsidy scheme, which offers Rs 5 lakh against the scrapping of buses older than 15 years. It was revealed in the meeting that nearly 4,000 new contract carriage and taxi permits were issued last year, aimed at modernizing tourist transport and promoting local employment. The introduction of a number of taxi aggregator services, including the popular Ola and Uber in Srinagar city, has also enhanced public convenience and has been well received by the public.

The RTO emphasized a focus on promoting environment friendly electric vehicles (EVs) in the division, especially in the cities and towns with a focus on enhancing sustainable transport solutions. It was stated in the meeting that the department has fully transitioned to an online Challans system. The strengthened enforcement measures have resulted in improved fine recovery amounting to compound challan amounts of more than Rs 5 crore in the last year.