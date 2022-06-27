SRINAGAR, JUNE 27: Civil society members from different parts of Kashmir came together to welcome Amarnath yatries and send a clear message against the targeted killings.

The conference was organized to study the role of Muslim Religious Leaders in creating harmony between different communities as well as to explore the future of the future in Kashmir’s Context.

During the conference, several prominent religious leaders of Kashmir valley highlighted the significance of Civil society in contemporary times and the ways of creating a harmonious society.

The conference also discussed the importance of the Holy Amarnath Yatra and its contribution to the overall development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir. The religious luminaries on the occasion committed that they will provide all possible support to the government of J&K for a successful and peaceful yatra this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Muzaffar highlighted the role of Civil society in establishing a harmonized society and said that Civil society plays a vital role in the development of society.

Malik Mohammed Jameel, an eminent Islamic scholar, highlighted the important role of the Islamic Religious Leaders in creating amity and how they can be ambassadors of goodwill and foster understanding. He added the importance of such initiatives which can serve as a meeting ground for diverse views and can further foster communal harmony.

Abdul Latief Bukhari, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir stressed more and more participation of religious leaders to dispel mistrust amongst communities. He pointed out that the religious leaders in present times are not doing their best to be an instrument of change. Further, he assured the gathering that in the coming months the religious leaders will be proactive in educating empathy, harmony, and understanding through sermons in respective areas.

Mufti Nasir Ahmad, head of a prominent seminary in Kashmir valley, spoke about challenges in pursuit of truth. All such obstacles can be overcome with conviction and aiming for the greater good. Good coordination and consistent amicable efforts do bear results, he added.

Master Ghulam Nabi Gani and Raja Muneeb, in his address, called upon all Kashmiris to welcome Shri Amarnath yatries. He said that they must cooperate for a peaceful yatra and a chance to extend our hospitality, for which Kashmir is known. Every yatri should carry a message of peace and harmony from this holy land.

The participants of this unique conference have brought forward the importance of people’s power. They urged the government to facilitate and expand the space for the Civil society to play its role and come forward to dispel any mistrust or disharmony.