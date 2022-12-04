Mika Singh is an inspiration to his young nephews Pannu Maan and Heera Singh, who recently released their music song ‘Kudi Kamaal.’

Mika Singh was impressed by the youthful singing prodigies Pannu Maan and Heera Singh, who also happens to be his nephew. The song Kudi Kamaal was written and performed by the young brothers Pannu Maan and Heera Singh.

Mika Singh was in awe of Pannu – Heera’s musical talents after hearing the song “Kudi Kamaal” for the first time. He personally got in touch with them to express his happiness for their efforts and wished them all the luck for the song.

The song was filmed in Dubai in exotic places and stars Pannu Maan, Heera Singh, and the lovely actress Arushi Handa, who also competed in Splitsvilla 11. Recently, the Stereosinghz music channel on YouTube launched the energetic dance song Kudi Kamaal.

Pannu said, “Blessings from Mika sir is a morale booster for us. He is a superstar Singer in the music business. He has always been an inspiration for us. We have grown up listening to his songs and have always dreamed of becoming like him. His wise remarks are a fantastic source of inspiration for us as we are just beginning our adventure. We were hesitant to play him our song for fear that he wouldn’t approve. By God’s grace, he did, and he appreciated us. To make him proud is our major goal “.

They have also worked with Mika Singh on his music channel and are happy to have Mika as a mentor in the music industry.

Kudi Kamaal’, is a trendy upbeat dance song with a happy vibe, recently released on the Stereosinghz music channel on YouTube.

