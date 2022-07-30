Jammu: Mortal remains of flight Lt Advitiya Bal will arrive at the Air Force station in this city of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Lt Colonel, Devender Anand said: “The mortal remains of Flt Lt Advitiya Bal are likely to arrive in a service aircraft at AF station Jammu by 9.15 a.m.

“There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at AF station, Jammu, and then around 9.45 a.m, it will be taken by road to RS Pura for the last rites”.

Wing commander, M Rana, and flight Lt Adivitya Bal were killed in the MIG-21 trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan on July 28.

M. Rana belonged to Himachal Pradesh while Adivitya Bal belonged to J&K.