MHA bans 4 factions of Peoples League

Central Government on Saturday declared four factions of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Freedom League an ‘unlawful associate’ under UAPA for a period of five years.

“The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for five years. The organization threatened India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism”, Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said.



He also said, “The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organizations involved in terror activities”.

“Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as ‘Unlawful Associations’. These organizations were involved in inciting terror and abetting secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir”.



“The Modi government is committed to suppressing terrorism ruthlessly”, Union Minister stated. (KNS)

